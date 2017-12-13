“Welcome to the party, pal!” “Die Hard,” “Titanic,” “Superman,” “Field of Dreams” & more make National Film Registry

Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images(WASHINGTON D.C.) — Just as millions of fans are partaking in their annual Christmas tradition of watching the movie, the Library of Congress has announced its adding Die Hard to the National Film Registry.

In addition to the the 1988 Bruce Willis hit, 1941’s Disney classic Dumbo got the nod, as did two movies from director Richard Donner: 1978’s Superman, and 1985’s The Goonies. Also making the cut are modern favorites Field of Dreams and Memento, and older classics like comedy-drama Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, from 1967, and the 1947 drama Gentleman’s Agreement.

As always, some of the movies set for preservation aren’t narrative films, but rather early examples of the medium, like 1905’s Interior New York Subway, 14th Street to 42nd Street.

Films added to the National Film Registry are selected for their artistic, social, or cultural significance.

Here are this year’s 25 entries:

Ace in the Hole (aka Big Carnival) (1951)

Boulevard Nights (1979)

Die Hard (1988)

Dumbo (1941)

Field of Dreams (1989)

4 Little Girls (1997)

Fuentes Family Home Movies Collection (1920s and 1930s)

Gentleman’s Agreement (1947)

The Goonies (1985)

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967)

He Who Gets Slapped (1924)

Interior New York Subway, 14th Street to 42nd Street (1905)

La Bamba (1987)

Lives of Performers (1972)

Memento (2000)

Only Angels Have Wings (1939)

The Sinking of the Lusitania (1918)

Spartacus (1960)

Superman (1978)

Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser (1988)

Time and Dreams (1976)

Titanic (1997)

To Sleep with Anger (1990)

Wanda (1971)

With the Abraham Lincoln Brigade in Spain (1937-1938)

