“Westworld,” “SNL,” “Stranger Things” and screen superstars highlight Sunday's Emmys
(LOS ANGELES) — The stars will be out Sunday night for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. Where once the annual TV awards took a Hollywood backseat to the Academy Awards, the growing prestige of television has drawn more and more big names to the small screen.
This year, nominations for movie stars abound. Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer are each up for awards for their roles in HBO’s Bernie Madoff movie The Wizard of Lies. Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon are each nominated for their roles — as Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, respectively — in FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are nominated for their parts on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie. Ewan McGregor is nominated for his performance on FX’s Fargo. Anthony Hopkins has a nomination for his part in HBO’s Westworld. And Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoonand Shailene Woodley all have nominations for their performances in HBO’s Big Little Lies.
Westworld and NBC’s Saturday Night Live lead all nominees with 22 nods each. And both shows already won five Emmys each during the Creative Arts Emmys portion of the awards last week.
Netflix’s sensation Stranger Things — tied with Feud for the second-most nominations with 18 — also took home five awards at the Creative Arts Emmys, including for casting. The casting award is often seen as foreshadowing the voting in the major categories — Stranger Things is nominated in the Drama Series category.
Perennial Emmy winner Veep won the casting Emmy for a comedy. It has 17 nominations total, including another nomination for star Julia Louis-Dreyfus who has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series five years running.
The Emmys air Sunday night beginning at 8 p.m. on CBS with first-time host Stephen Colbert — his The Late Show is up for six awards.
Here are the nominees in the major categories:
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Comedy Series
Atlanta
black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Robert DeNiro, Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Georffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifiniakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Reality Competition
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety/Talk Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Real Time with Bill Maher
