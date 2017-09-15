“Westworld,” “SNL,” “Stranger Things” and screen superstars highlight Sunday's Emmys

CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc./John Filo(LOS ANGELES) — The stars will be out Sunday night for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. Where once the annual TV awards took a Hollywood backseat to the Academy Awards, the growing prestige of television has drawn more and more big names to the small screen.

This year, nominations for movie stars abound. Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer are each up for awards for their roles in HBO’s Bernie Madoff movie The Wizard of Lies. Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon are each nominated for their roles — as Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, respectively — in FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are nominated for their parts on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie. Ewan McGregor is nominated for his performance on FX’s Fargo. Anthony Hopkins has a nomination for his part in HBO’s Westworld. And Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoonand Shailene Woodley all have nominations for their performances in HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Westworld and NBC’s Saturday Night Live lead all nominees with 22 nods each. And both shows already won five Emmys each during the Creative Arts Emmys portion of the awards last week.

Netflix’s sensation Stranger Things — tied with Feud for the second-most nominations with 18 — also took home five awards at the Creative Arts Emmys, including for casting. The casting award is often seen as foreshadowing the voting in the major categories — Stranger Things is nominated in the Drama Series category.

Perennial Emmy winner Veep won the casting Emmy for a comedy. It has 17 nominations total, including another nomination for star Julia Louis-Dreyfus who has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series five years running.

The Emmys air Sunday night beginning at 8 p.m. on CBS with first-time host Stephen Colbert — his The Late Show is up for six awards.

Here are the nominees in the major categories:

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Comedy Series

Atlanta

black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Robert DeNiro, Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Georffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifiniakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety/Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Real Time with Bill Maher

