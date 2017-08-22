What made Daniel Craig change his mind about playing James Bond?

© 2015 – Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures/Columbia Pictures/EON Productions(LOS ANGELES) — Two years after declaring that he’d “rather break this glass and slash my wrists” than do another James Bond film, Daniel Craig confirmed to Late Show host Stephen Colbert that he would, indeed, play the secret agent one more time. So why the the change-of-heart?

A source tells the New York Daily News that Craig was convinced to re-up by the promise that he’d “make history.”

The film’s 2019 release date would reportedly mark the 49-year-old actor’s 13th year playing 007, according to the newspaper — a year longer than the current record-holder, Roger Moore, who died in May.

Of course, money was also a factor. Craig’s deal could reach into the nine-figure range, according to the newspaper. He reportedly turned down a $90 million offer to play Bond before reportedly reaching a deal in late July. Still it was that 13 milestone that sealed the deal.

“Sure, the financial deal was interesting,” explains the insider, but, “He was very proud [of] that milestone.”

While Craig will become the longest-running Bond, he won’t be the oldest. That honor also belongs to Moore, who was 58 when he gave up the role.

