What to expect from Tropical Storm Harvey into next week

lisatop/iStock/Thinkstock(HOUSTON) — Although Harvey has weakened to a tropical storm since roaring ashore Friday night, meteorologists say the weather system’s slow-moving nature will bring copious amounts of rain to southeast Texas in the coming days, which will lead to rising sea levels and flooding coastlines.

Below is a projected timeline of what to expect from Harvey over the next few days, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service and ABC News meteorologists:

Saturday through Sunday

Harvey weakened to a tropical storm by Saturday afternoon after making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. The storm is expected to weaken further and slow down, as it meanders between Victoria and San Antonio through the weekend.

“We are still expecting 25 to 30 inches [of rain] across southeast Texas,” ABC News meteorologist Daniel Manzo said Saturday. “This is in addition to what has already fallen this morning.”

Sunday through Monday

Harvey will head back toward the coastline and interact with the warm waters of the Gulf Coast early next week. Earlier forecast models indicated the storm could re-emerge briefly over the Gulf of Mexico and then make a second landfall in northeastern Texas or Louisiana. However, the latest track shows Harvey sticking to land, but coming close enough to the water to draw in some moisture, which will fuel additional rainfall.

This means areas that were already hit hard along the Texas coast should expect even more rain and wind, setting the stage for potentially catastrophic flooding and storm surge.

“This is a very bad scenario to be dealing with,” Manzo said. “This will lead to staggering prolific amounts of rain.”

Tuesday through Wednesday:

Harvey will then take off northeast, moving further inland into Texas, but staying west of Houston.

Remember, the storm is an evolving system and its track could change.

