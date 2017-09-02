What's new on Netflix, Hulu, iTunes and Amazon for September

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — With the temperatures dropping, our favorite TV shows and movies are coming to streaming sites in September.

The highly anticipated drug drama Narcos will return to Netflix this month. The streaming service will also feature season 7 of The Walking Dead and the classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.

There’s also plenty of Disney films available this month, including Hercules, Mulan, Pocahontas and this year’s live-action Beauty and the Beast.

Over at Hulu, season 6 of The Mindy Project will premiere this month. And if you want to get ready for Halloween, there’s plenty of scary movies coming this month on that site, including Fright Night, The Silence of the Lambs, Addam’s Family Values and The Addams Family.

There’s also plenty of great titles on iTunes and Amazon as well. Click here to see what’s streaming this month.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.