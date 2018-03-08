What’s next for The Bachelor's Arie and Lauren: A vacation, a move and wedding plans

ABC/Paul Hebert(NEW YORK) — As the dust settles from the major Bachelor bombshell earlier this week, Arie Luydendyk Jr. and his new fiancée Lauren Burnham are planning to leave all the drama behind.

First up: an engagement celebration. They’ll be celebrating both their love and being able to enjoy doing simple things together in public, like going out to dinner or going grocery shopping. Since Arie ditched his first choice, Becca Kufrin, for his runner-up Lauren at the beginning of this year, the two have had to keep their relationship under wraps.

Next, it’s a vacation out of the country.

“We’re going to Iceland and Spain, so we’re just gonna take a week and a half to ourselves and kind of enjoy each other’s company away from all of this craziness,” Lauren tells ABC Radio.

Then, when they get back, she’s packing up her stuff from her Virginia Beach home and moving in with Arie in Scottsdale, Arizona.

After that, wedding planning will be in full swing. In fact, they’ve already started thinking about it. But as fans of the show know, Arie isn’t the most decisive person.

“One moment we want a big wedding and we want, obviously, all our friends and family there and then the next moment we want to elope,” Arie laughs.

Will watching Becca’s season of The Bachelorette be in their future as well? The two both say they might watch it. “We want the best for her,” Arie says.



Team Becca supporters can’t say the same of Arie though: A representative from her home state of Minnesota just signed a bill banning Arie from the state.

