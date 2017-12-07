Whirlpool Ready To Start Using Wind Energy

12/07/17 – 5:10 A.M.

Whirlpool Corporation started using wind as a source of power for its Ottawa location. WLIO reports that the company has a 25-foot wind turbine to partially power the plant. Plant leader Jenni Hanna told WLIO that it will provide roughly 31% of the energy for their utilities. One Energy CEO Jereme Kent said that the wind turbines show that Whirpool wants to be profitable and sustainable. They also want to make sure they are good corporate citizens.

The turbine will be turned on in the next couple of weeks.