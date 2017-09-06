White House announces recipients of Trump $1 million Hurricane Harvey relief donation

Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The White House announced the recipients of President Donald Trump’s donation to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts Wednesday, after the president last week revealed his pledge to give $1 million in “personal money” to support those affected by the storm.

The organizations, and the respective amounts each will receive, are:

Reach out America – $100,000

Red Cross – $300,000

Salvation Army – $300,000

Samaritan’s Purse – $100,000

ASPCA – $25,000

Catholic Charities – $25,000

Direct Relief – $25,000

Habitat for Humanity – $25,000

Houston Humane Society – $25,000

Operation Blessing – $25,000

Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies – $25,000

Team Rubicon – $25,000

Last week, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced the donation, and encouraged members of the White House press corps to submit recommendations for charitable organizations that could receive the funds. On Monday, Sanders said she received a number of submissions, and the White House’s release Tuesday on the donations stated that “several” of the organizations were ones recommended by journalists.

“The President and First Lady witnessed the work of some of these groups first hand while visiting with hurricane survivors, first responders, volunteers, and federal, state, and local officials, and are proud to further assist the recovery efforts in Texas,” read the White House press release.

Trump’s donation comes after his history of charitable giving and the reputability of his personal foundation were widely called into question during the 2016 presidential campaign. He previously promised to give away his presidential salary, and has thus far given to the National Park Service and U.S. Department of Education.

