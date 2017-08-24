White House dodges questions on why Trump threatened shutdown over border wall funding

Rex_Wholster/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders dodged questions Thursday afternoon on why President Donald Trump threatened a government shutdown over funding for his promised border wall, after repeatedly insisting that it will be paid for by Mexico.

“The president’s committed to making sure this gets done. We know that the wall and other security measures at the border work,” Sanders said in response to an inquiry from ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl.

“We’ve seen that take place over the last decade and we’re committed to making sure the American people are protected and we’re going to continue to push forward and make sure that the wall gets built,” she added.

At a campaign rally in Phoenix Tuesday night, Trump vowed to make good on the wall, his signature campaign pledge, even threatening a government shutdown.

“We are building a wall on the southern border, which is absolutely necessary,” said Trump at the event, adding, “Now the obstructionist Democrats would like us not to do it. But believe me, if we have to close down our government, we’re building that wall.”

When further pressed by ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega as to how such a claim doesn’t represent a concession that American taxpayers will pay for the wall, Sanders again demurred.

“Again, this is something the president committed to,” she said. “He’s committed to protecting American lives, and doing that through the border wall is something that’s important, it’s a priority and we’re moving forward with it.”

“But he’s not saying that Mexico is going to pay for it now,” responded Vega.

“He hasn’t said they’re not either,” said Sanders.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.