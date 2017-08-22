White House lockdown lifted without incident

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — A lockdown on the White House was lifted without incident Tuesday afternoon after a suspicious package drew the attention of law enforcement outside the complex’s North Fence.

Members of the press and construction workers performing renovations were moved inside the building while Secret Service and D.C. Metropolitan Police responded to the scene.

President Donald Trump was aboard Air Force One, traveling to Arizona for a scheduled campaign rally.

Additional details were not immediately available.

