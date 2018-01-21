White House official: Republicans 'showing flexibility' to end government shutdown

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The White House’s legislative affairs director said Republicans have been “showing flexibility” in their attempts to strike a deal with Democrats on immigration issues in order to reopen the government.

“I think you’ve seen us move. I think you’ve seen us move throughout the negotiation on immigration,” White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos in an interview on This Week Sunday.

“We have been yielding; we have been showing flexibility to say, ‘Let’s find a deal to make sure that, again, our troops and our Border Patrol agents are not denied payment,’ but the Democrats seem unwilling to even accept that offer, George,” Short said.

Stephanopoulos asked if Republicans and Democrats are close to coming to an agreement to resume funding the government. Short said, “I think we are making progress.”

