White House probing private email use after revelations about Kushner and others

(WASHINGTON) — The White House is conducting a performance review of all staff members to ensure compliance with policies related to the use of private email accounts, two senior administration officials told ABC News.

The review, which is being led by the White House counsel’s office, comes after revelations that at least six senior officials, including President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, have used private email to discuss official business.

The probe is focused on emails on the White House server sent to and from the private accounts of all staff, sources said.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responded to reports Monday of Kushner’s use of private email, saying that staff “are further instructed that if they receive work-related communication on personal accounts, they should be forwarded to official email accounts.”

Spokespersons for Kushner and his wife, adviser to the president Ivanka Trump, said that their emails have been preserved.

All West Wing staff are required to comply with the Federal Records Act, ensuring any personal emails related to government business are preserved as official records. Officials said the policy was thoroughly articulated to staff during the transition and enforced from day one.

