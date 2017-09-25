Who will be the first to go home tonight on “Dancing with the Stars?”

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Tonight will see the first elimination of the season on Dancing with the Stars. That of course begs the question: who will be the first to go home?

Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran seems the likely candidate, based on her low first-week scores – and she knows her millions can’t help her in the ballroom. “Money can never buy anything worthwhile, but accomplishment makes you feel like a million bucks, and that’s what I was after,” she tells ABC Radio.

Frankie Muniz scored a bit better, but is also at risk tonight. He hopes he can stick around, because he’s discovered a new passion.

“I love this, and I don’t want to be done,” says Muniz. “Honestly, I’m having the time of my life… I didn’t know I loved dancing as much as I do.”

Former NBC star Derek Fisher doesn’t plan on going home. ABC Radio asked him who will go farther this year — him on Dancing with the Stars, or his former team, the struggling LA Lakers? He says he can’t speak for the Lakers, but “We’re going to get better next week, we’re going pretty far in this thing, that’s for sure.”

As for Nick Lachey, who’s competing this season with his wife, Vanessa, he says their time on Dancing with the Stars is having a positive effect outside the ballroom as well.

“I think it’s sexy to see your partner doing these things and moving the way that she did and I did. You know, it’s a fun thing for our marriage too to be going through this together, you know?”

Find out who will be the first to go home when Dancing with the Stars returns tonight at 8:00 ET/7:00 CT on ABC, then again at the same time Tuesday night.

