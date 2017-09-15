Whoopi Goldberg talks “Sister Act 3” as cast reunites on “The View” 25 years later

ABC/Paula Lobo(NEW YORK) — Whoopi Goldberg put on her habit Thursday morning for a live performance on The View with her former Sister Act co-stars.

Goldberg, who played lounge singer Deloris Van-Cartier and later Sister Mary Clarence in the movie, says directing the nuns on stage brought back a lot of memories.

“Twenty-five years…you don’t want to think about stuff like that,” Goldberg tells ABC Radio. “But, suddenly you look up and you see…folks singing and “Oh, I remember this. This is what I did. I’m cool with this.”

Sister Act, which was released in 1992, celebrated its 25th anniversary in May. Goldberg says it resonates with various generations because it’s just a fun movie to watch.

“Well it’s on every second of everyday somewhere. But also, it’s fun,” Goldberg says. “It’s a fun movie and the premise is great. I like to say we’re the prelude to Glee.”

Her Sister Act co-stars agree, and add that performing together again was a beautiful experience.

“It brought back memories as if it was just yesterday,” says Wendy Makkena, who played Sister Mary Robert. “It was these songs that are in our DNA.”

Kathy Najimy, who played Sister Mary Patrick, added, “It was so funny because yesterday we came in to rehearse — and I haven’t even thought about the song or choreography and it immediately was in our bones.”

As far as future installments of the iconic musical comedy, which spawned the 1993 sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, Goldberg says she’d like to see Sister Act 3.

“I don’t know if I want to direct it, but I certainly want to be in it,” she says. “Yeah, and Marc [Shaiman] has to do the music. You know we have to put our nuns together and do it.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.