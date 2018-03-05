Why Tiffany Haddish was one of the most tweeted-about stars on Oscar night

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Tiffany Haddish was not a nominee at the 90th Academy Awards, but she was certainly one of the most tweeted-about stars of the night.

From her red carpet appearance in a native Eritrean dress in honor of her late father, to her hilarious appearance on stage alongside SNL alum Maya Rudolph to present the Oscar for best animated/live action short, Haddish provided some of the standout moments of the night.

She and Rudolph came out on stage in slippers, carrying their heels and taking shots at how “black” this year’s ceremony was.

“Are the Oscars too black now? Don’t worry, we were just backstage, and there are still a bunch of white people still to come,” Haddish quipped.

Before the two women had even finished presenting, they were already trending on Twitter, with many suggesting that they host the Oscars next year. Katy Perry even suggested that they run for office in 2020.

Haddish, who had vowed from the red carpet to meet Meryl Streep and talk to her about playing her mother onscreen, also called out to the 21-time nominee from the stage. “I’d like you to be my mama one day,” she said, with Streep nodding.

If Haddish’s white onstage dress looked familiar, it’s because it’s the same Alexander McQueen gown she wore while hosting SNL in the fall and at the summer premiere of Girls Trip. She vowed to wear it for every special occasion since.

“And this is why Tiffany Haddish is me,” Undefeated correspondent Jemele Hill tweeted. “If I pay 4K for a dress, I’m wearing it at my wedding, three awards shows and you gotta bury me in it.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.