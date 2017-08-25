Wife Of Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced For Burglaries

8/25/17 – 7:43 A.M.

The wife of a Seneca County Sheriff’s deputy is going to jail for stealing pain medication from friends and neighbors. The Review-Times reports 45-year-old Angela Best of Republic pleaded guilty to 12 counts of burglary this week. Judge Michael Kelbley sentenced her to four years in prison.

Seneca County Prosecutor Derek DeVine tells the newspaper Best is addicted to pain pills. He said Best didn’t take anything from homes other than medication.

Angela Best is the wife of Deputy Richard Best. He said he didn’t know anything about his wife’s activities. He added, “She needs a timeout to try and get some control over this addiction.”

Best is eligible for judicial release in six months.

