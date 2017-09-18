Will Jamie Foxx play Mike Tyson in upcoming biopic?

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Jamie Foxx is reportedly gearing up for another major biopic.

After winning the Best Actor Oscar for playing Ray Charles in 2004’s Ray, Foxx will reportedly strap on the gloves of boxing legend Mike Tyson.

“It’s on, as of right now,” the British tabloid The Sun quotes Tyson as saying. “Jamie Foxx has signed on for it. Filming hasn’t started yet, but it’s going to happen.

Although Tyson didn’t going into detail about what part of his life the rumored film would cover, the boxing champ did admit, “A lot of people aren’t going to like the things I’ve done in my life.”

In a January interview with Screen Rant, Foxx seemingly confirmed that he was a part of the Tyson biopic, calling it “a go” after being asked if he “were attached” to the project. The actor also revealed that Martin Scorsese, who’s rumored to direct the project, was set to be a part of it as well.

“Yeah, he’s attached,” Foxx said of Scorsese. “And…Mike Tyson’s life is one of the most amazing American stories.”

