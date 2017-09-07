Will Smith shares first photo from set of live-action “Aladdin”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — It’s a whole new world for Will Smith as the 48-year-old Oscar nominee steps into the curly shoes of the late Robin Williams, playing Genie in a live-action remake of Aladdin.

Smith shared a picture from the set on Wednesday.

“We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family … Mena Massoud/Aladdin, Naomi Scott/Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari/Jafar, and I’m over here gettin’ my Genie on. Here we go!” he wrote on Facebook.

Smith is the latest star to portray the Genie, who was previously played by the late Williams in the 1992 Disney animated classic, by Simpsons star Dan Castellaneta in the animated TV series, and by James Monroe Iglehart in the original Broadway musical rendition.

In July, Disney revealed some of the cast at their D23 expo: Massoud was announced as the titular role and Scott was announced as Jasmine.

Guy Ritchie will direct the film, the latest in a string of successful live-action “retelling” of Disney animated classics including Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and The Jungle Book.

The release date is not yet known, but thanks to Smith, fans now know filming has begun.

ABC News is part of parent company Disney.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.