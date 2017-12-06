Will Smith to Host Nat Geo series “One Strange Rock”

ABC/Randy HolmesWill Smith has signed on to host an upcoming National Geographic series attempting to unravel some of the mysteries of our planet, called One Strange Rock, Smith announced on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

The 10-episode event series, co-executive produced by Mother writer and producer Darren Aronofsky, along with Jane Root, will explain what makes Earth — a planet teeming with life — vastly different from its other neighbors in the cosmos.

“I am thrilled to have Will Smith on board to guide our series,” Aronofsky says in a statement obtained by Variety. “His charisma, intelligence and humanity will add greatly to the project, helping welcome viewers into this unique narrative about the mind-blowing wonders that make life on Earth possible.”

Joining the Suicide Squad star are Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian astronaut to command the International Space Station and the only Canadian to have ever boarded the Russian Space Station Mir while in orbit, and Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman to go to space in the space shuttle Endeavour.

Smith’s post also included a short teaser clip.

One Strange Rock premieres March 2018.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.