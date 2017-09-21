Wilson Football Factory Fined By OSHA

9/21/17 – 5:29 A.M.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has fined the Wilson Sporting Goods football factory in Ada. The Courier reports the company faces more than $65,000 in fines after an employee lost part of their finger in a June accident. The incident happened when the employee tried to troubleshoot equipment that wasn’t locked out.

OSHA says maintenance employees were also exposed to potential amputation injuries when equipment was not locked out before a belt changing. The agency also cited the football factory for not making sure workers had training in an energy control program.

MORE: The Courier