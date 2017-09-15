Win or lose, Emmy-nominated Anthony Anderson happy his career has been good for his mom

ABC Radio(NEW YORK) — Another year, another Emmy nomination for black-ish star Anthony Anderson.

The actor is nominated for a third straight year in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at Sunday night’s 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. So will the third time be the charm for Anderson? He doesn’t really care.

“Growing up as a kid in Compton, with a dream of being where I am right now, since the age of 9, I’ve already won,” Anderson tells ABC Radio.

Mostly, Anderson says, he’s happy that his success as an actor has been a boon to his mom, Doris Bowman.

Anderson’s mom has become a bit of a celebrity in her own right. Not only has she appeared on black-ish and Anderson’s Animal Planet show Animal Nation, but she’s become known thanks to her appearances on game shows like Celebrity Family Feud and To Tell the Truth.

“My mother you know, grew up wanting to be an actress,” Anderson explains. “[She] was a single mother, and had me and had to put her dreams of being an actor on hold to raise an actor. And to be where I am right now and to be able to give my mother the opportunities as an actress now in her 60s, is a win across the board for both of us.”

So, will Anderson be bringing his mom along Sunday night?

“She’ll probably be there, whether I take her or not,” Anderson jokes. “She just shows up. Last Emmys she was working the red carpet and I was like, ‘How did this happen?’ I look up and she’s interviewing Denzel Washington and I was like, ‘Wow, ok!'”



The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards air Sunday night beginning at 8 p.m. on CBS.

