Winter weather delivers White Christmas across US

Falling snow collected on the airport’s runways, causing delays for incoming and outbound flights, according to Massachusetts Port Authority.

Due to the relatively light flight schedule on Monday, the airport isn’t expecting too many stranded passengers, officials said.

The hassle at Boston’s transportation hub was the result of an arctic invasion that delivered a bittersweet winter wonderland on Christmas.

And it’s not done.

Winter storms Dylan and Ethan dumped several inches of snow on Denver and Chicago.

Seattle also experienced a White Christmas, the first time in nine years. Portland got a rare White Christmas too, just the 6th time since 1884.

But the snow also brought icy conditions that made driving on the roads and highways treacherous.

Earlier this week, authorities fended off a blizzard in the Rocky Mountains and were forced to shut down the east and west sides of I-70 where multiple shelters opened for stranded motorists.

Whiteout conditions reduced visibility to 5 feet, and various tunnels, streetlights as well as digital message boards to inform and alert drivers had lost power.

Wyoming also experienced blizzard-like conditions and a blizzard warning was issued.

But the conditions improved drastically by late yesterday.

One to two inches of snow accumulated in both St. Louis and Chicago.

Downtown Cleveland was blanketed last night with fresh powder as well.

A winter storm warning remained in effect from Indiana to Maine and a wind advisory was put in place for parts of the country’s southern region.

Around the northern plains, a wind chill warning was instituted with the temp plunging as low as -45 degrees Fahrenheit.

The University of Minnesota, Mankato, was a snowy sight.

Now, the tempest has begun churning toward the Northeast.

A harsh mix of bitterly cold winds, snowfall and rain met Midnight Mass attendees.

Temperatures in the Northeast on Monday night are expected to dip below zero in some places and rise slightly to the single digits and teens around Washington, D.C.

