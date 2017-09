Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock(MADISON, Wisc.) — Wisconsin lawmakers have approved a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn.

This comes with a clause that the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer must invest approximately $10 billion in the state and build a factory that could hire up to 13,00 workers.

The legislation is now on the desk of Republic Gov. Scott Walker, who is expected to sign it.

