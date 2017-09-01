Woman Hurt In Lima Shooting

09/01/17 – 11:20 A.M.

Lima Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman hospitalized this morning. Lima Police report that around 12:15 a.m. officers responded to shots fired in the 600 block of Harrison Street. They found that unknown suspects had fired shots at 626 Harrison and hit 21-year-old Paris Odom in the lower back.

Lima Fire Department took Odom to Lima Memorial Hospital. Her condition is unknown at the time. If you have any information on the shooting, you can call the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444