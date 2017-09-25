Woman intentionally hit by car outside of Las Vegas courthouse: Police

iStock/Thinkstock(LAS VEGAS) — Authorities in Las Vegas are searching for a woman accused of intentionally driving onto a sidewalk, striking another woman outside a Las Vegas courthouse, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said the victim was there for a court proceeding and it’s believed the victim and suspect know each other.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police are investigating the collision as a targeted act.

Police said the driver fled and is at large. The suspect was driving a white Cadillac sedan with Nevada license plate 66G290, according to officials.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.