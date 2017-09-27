Woman Killed In Hancock County Crash

09/27/17 – 5:06 P.M.

One woman was killed in a car accident on County Road 216 in Washington Township Wednesday morning. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports that they responded to the one-vehicle accident around 6 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was heading westbound on County Road 216 when she went into a curve and lost control. She went off the south side of the road and rolled several times. She was trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s department is holding her name while they notify her family. The accident remains under investigation