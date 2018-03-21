Woman Reportedly Made Up Denny’s Robbery Story To Hide Theft

3/21/18 – 7:32 A.M.

A reported robbery at Denny’s restaurant in Tiffin ended up being a hoax. Media partner WTOL-11 reports police have arrested a Denny’s employee for taking money from the business.

26-year-old Chelsea Chaney reportedly told police that a man took the morning deposit bag from her while she was behind the restaurant. After finding evidence that didn’t fit that story, investigators re-interviewed Chaney. She allegedly admitted she took the money.

Chaney faces theft and filing a false report charges.

