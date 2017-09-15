Women’s Conference Next Weekend At Marathon Center For The Performing Arts

09/15/17 – 3:40 P.M.

The Reaching Women 2017 Women’s Conference is coming up next Saturday in Findlay. The event will feature door prizes and two speakers. One is Broadway performer Allison Allen from Grease and the other is best-selling author Vicki Courtney. The doors open at 8:15 a.m. at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. It will end at 3:30 p.m. with a 1.5-hour break for lunch.

Tickets are $45 with a processing fee of $5 from the performing arts center. You can buy tickets online at reachingwomen.org.