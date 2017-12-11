Women’s Mentoring Connections To Discuss Fear, Motivation, And Intuition Thursday

12/11/17 – 5:37 P.M.

Women’s Mentoring Connections will have an event to discuss conquering fears this Thursday. The event will feature a multi-generational panel of women from various professional backgrounds. These women will share their experiences and advice on fear, motivation, and intuition.

The Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event from 8 – 9:30 a.m. at Birchaven Retirement Village Clubhouse. To register visit findlayhancockchamber.com or call 419-422-3313. Admission to the program is free but any donation will help benefit the Salvation Army.