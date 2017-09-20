“Wonder Woman” gets the Honest Trailers treatment

© 2017 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC ENTERTAINMENT, LLC(NEW YORK) — The hit Wonder Woman gets jabbed — gently — by the folks at Screen Junkies, with their latest Honest Trailers offering, this one about the best-received DC Comics-based movie.

The new snippet pokes fun at Wonder Woman’s Amazonian home of Themyscira, a mythical island populated with, “a society of women trained from birth to cover for Gal Gadot’s accent.”

The trailer notes that for a change, a male is considered the eye candy in a big budget movie — and speaking of that eye candy, Chris Pine’s performance, according to the Honest Trailer, puts him atop the “Hollywood Chris Off” leaderboard, ahead of Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and yes, Kris Kristofferson.

While leaps and bounds better than Man of Steel and Batman v Superman — “I’m sorry for even bringing BvS into this,” the voiceover guy intones — the team sums up director Patty Jenkins’ blockbuster thusly, fairly: “Is it an inspirational, well-made film that finally gives women a superhero to be proud of? Yes. Does it end with a lightning-hands moustache man yelling video game level dialogue? Also yes.”

