Wonder Woman Lynda Carter to “thuggish” James Cameron: “STOP dissing Wonder Woman”

The actress who played the hero on the small screen in the 70s saluted director Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot — the woman who stepped into Carter’s boots as the superheroine — for their big screen blockbuster. Now Lynda Carter has taken aim at Cameron’s comments about it, which seem to range from backhanded compliments at best to sharp elbows at worst.

“To James Cameron -STOP dissing WW,” Carter posted to social media. “You poor soul. Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women–we are more than the sum of our parts. Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised. This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron–I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So–STOP IT.”

As has been reported, Cameron initially called Wonder Woman “a step back” for female heroines, and the character, portrayed by the “absolutely drop-dead gorgeous” Gadot, as “an objectified icon.” Instead, Cameron held his creation, Sarah Connor, as portrayed by Linda Hamilton in the first two Terminator films, as the ideal female heroine.

Earlier this week, Cameron doubled down on his criticism, saying though he thought Wonder Woman is a “good film,” he “didn’t think there was anything groundbreaking” in it, adding, “Hollywood doesn’t get it about women in commercial franchises. …they think they have to appeal to 18-year-old males or 14-year-old males, whatever it is.”

