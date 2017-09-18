Wood County Residents Warned About Phone Scam

9/18/17 – 4:28 A.M.

Scam artists are apparently taking aim at Wood County residents. The sheriff’s office says someone is calling residents with a script that tricks them into thinking they owe money on outstanding warrants. Would-be victims are being told they can go to Walmart to buy a debit card to make the warrant go away. Deputies say, however, they don’t collect debts of any kind and don’t call people asking for money. Anyone who gets such a call is asked to hang up and call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.