Worker dies after falling into tire shredder at recycling plant

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Federal authorities are investigating after a Texas man died last week in a gruesome industrial accident involving a tire shredder.

Byron Jones, 26, from Sheldon, Texas, was sucked into the machine and couldn’t get free, according to Houston ABC station KTRK.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the death, according to KTRK, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is also looking into the man’s death.

Lawyer Andrew Seerden, who is representing Jones’ family, said they expect to file a lawsuit against Genan, Inc., the recycling company that operates the plant.

“We are currently investigating the incident and expect to file a lawsuit in order to hold all negligent and grossly negligent parties fully accountable for this tragedy,” Seerden told KTRK.

Lawyers for Genan, Inc. told KTRK on Tuesday they had “no comment at this time.”

Genan claims on its website the plant is the biggest tire recycling facility in the world. They take in 100,000 metric tons of tires per year at the Houston plant.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.