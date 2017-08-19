Wrestling to boost Chinese interest

Ethan Miller/Getty Images(SINGAPORE) — World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is making its video streaming service available to the Chinese market in an attempt to tap into a new customer base.

WWE’s service will be available through its Chinese partners PPTV.

Subscribers will be required to downlaod an app to access the conent.

Past events have “received a great response from WWE fans in China,” according to Godfrey Zeng, executive vice president of Suning Sports Media, parent company of PPTV.

Over the years, China has held a number of WWE events and there is a local WWE-style wrestling organisation but this is the first time there will be an entire channel devoted to the WWE will be made available.

All of WWE’s major live events and orginial series will be on the network, as well as reality shows and classic matches.

One of the organization marquee events, SummerSlam will be available live in Mandarin on Monday.

