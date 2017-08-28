Write-Ins Fill Up Ballot For Findlay City Schools Board Of Education
08/28/17 – 6:03 P.M.
The Findlay City School District Board of Education will be a contested race this year. There are two spots open on the board and the Hancock County Board of Elections approved seven write-in candidates for the race. You can find a list of the candidates below.
Nobody had applied for the race before the primary deadline. You can vote for the school board in the general election this November.
The write-ins are:
Matthew Cooper
Laura Eier
Joshua Fulk
Susan Russel
Kelton Smith
Jeffrey Waldron
Gary Brondes