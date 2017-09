9/11/17 – 7:16 A.M.

The Wyandot County Fair kicks off its six-day run on Tuesday. This year’s grandstand events include harness racing Wednesday and Thursday, truck and tractor pulls on Friday and Saturday, and a demolition derby on Sunday.

Veterans can get into the fair for free on Tuesday with proof of service. Senior day is Thursday. Anyone 62 and older can get into the fair for free that day.

General admission is $7 per day.