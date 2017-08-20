Yankees' Aaron Judge sets strikeout record

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images(BOSTON) — New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge has struck out in his 36th consecutive game, setting the record for the longest strikeout streak in a single season by any player.

Boston Red Sox’ Chris Sale struck out Judge in the top of the fifth inning Saturday.

The record for consecutive games with a strikeout by a postion player was set on Thursday by Judge.

Montreal Expos pitcher Bill Stoneman held the previous record by any player in 1971.

Judge is now 0-for-9 with seven strikeouts against Sale in his career — his most at-bats against any pitcher without a hit.

