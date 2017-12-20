Year In Review: Severe Weather Rocks Findlay In Early November

12/20/17 – 5:30 A.M.

We continue our look back at 2017 today, recapping the top stories of the year as suggested by our listeners. Our third story in the series story looks back at severe weather that rocked the area in November.

The first Sunday in November saw the largest severe weather outbreak in our area for the year. Straight-line winds moved through the region on November 5, leaving a large swath of damage in their wake.

Findlay High School arguably suffered the most damage from the high winds. The latest damage estimate for the school stands at more than $250,000 and Superintendent Ed Kurt expects the number to climb. The school still doesn’t have the use of its auxiliary gym.

The storm ripped the windows off the front of GER Mongolian Grill and tore down the facade on the front of Ralphies. Miller’s Meats is still recovering from the storm and hasn’t been able to open since suffering severe damage to their roof.

The storm also caused a gas leak at the Highland Estates Mobile Home Park, leading to a temporary evacuation.

