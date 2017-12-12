Yoplait making Girl Scout Cookie flavors

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — If you love Girl Scout Cookies, but can’t stand buying them from pushy co-workers with daughters, or maybe you want an ostensibly healthier alternative, Yoplait has you covered.

The yogurt company is releasing a trio of new flavors, based on the Girl Scouts’ most popular cookies: Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs.

These flavors will be reflected in Yoplait Whips! Girl Scouts Thin Mints, Yoplait Original Girl Scouts Caramel Coconut, and Yoplait Whips! Girl Scouts Peanut Butter Chocolate.

“Beyond the delicious flavor, the yogurts will also remind consumers everywhere of the power of Girl Scout Cookies,” said Barry Horowitz, Girls Scouts USA’s chief revenue officer in a statement.

We’re guessing it’ll be awhile before we see yogurt-flavored Girl Scout cookies.

