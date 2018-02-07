You never forget your first binge: Netflix watches how watchers watch

“Breaking Bad” – AMC(NEW YORK) — With so much TV content out there, it’s pretty common to feel some serious fan FOMO, which is why millions of people turn to Netflix to catch up. But where do you start? Netflix knows.

Taking into account viewing habits of users both in the U.S. and globally, the streaming giant has crunched the numbers to determine which shows new users binged first.

Netflix’s first hit, Orange is the New Black, comes out on top with Netflix users in the States, while Breaking Bad is the first-binged for new Netflixers overseas.

Both lists share titles like The Walking Dead and Grey’s Anatomy, though there are some differences when it comes to ranking.

Fuller House is in seventh position in the States, while it’s missing from the global Top 10 list. Conversely, Narcos and Prison Break are must-binge TV worldwide, though they’re not on the U.S. Top 10.

According to Netflix, these are the shows that users binge first in the U.S. overall:

1. Orange Is the New Black

2. Breaking Bad

3. The Walking Dead

4. Stranger Things

5. House of Cards

6. Sons of Anarchy

7. Fuller House

8. American Horror Story

9. Family Guy

10. Grey’s Anatomy

Here’s the “first binge” list globally:

1. Breaking Bad

2. Orange is the New Black

3. The Walking Dead

4. Stranger Things

5. Narcos

6. House of Cards

7. Prison Break

8. 13 Reasons Why

9. Grey’s Anatomy

10. American Horror Story

Incidentally, Netflix’s survey revealed the following:

It takes Netflix users an average of 12 days from the time they’ve joined to start their first binge.

More than 90% of people with a Netflix account have binged shows.

The average binge lasts three days.

35% people re-watched their first binge.

