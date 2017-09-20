Young girl hit by foul ball at Yankee Stadium

Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A young girl was struck by a line drive foul ball at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, during the game between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital where there was no update on her condition provided.

The child was attending the game with her grandparents, ESPN reports, when a foul ball off the bat of Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier hit her in the face. The game was delayed, and several players on both teams looked visibly distraught.

Yankees outfielder Matt Holliday was seen wiping away tears.

During a postgame news conference, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he was told by team security staff that the girl was doing okay.

Frazier spoke to reporters after the game with tears in his eyes. He said the moment made him think to his own two children. “It was terrible. I was shaken up a little bit. I hope she is all right,” Frazier said.

“It is something that I wish never happened. It was tough. Tough to watch. Tough to be a part of, to be honest.”

At Yankee Stadium, protective netting extends from home plate on each side to each team’s dugout. Calls have been issued in recent years for expanding protective netting at all parks.

“Either one, you don’t bring kids down there, or number two, every stadium needs to have nets,” Twins second baseman Brian Dozier said after the game. “I don’t care about the damn view of a fan or what. It’s all about safety.”

Brian Dozier calls for mandatory protective netting after Yankee Stadium incident with foul ball hitting young fan. https://t.co/Ggyk1zVixe — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) September 20, 2017

“I still have a knot in my stomach,” Dozier added. “I hope the kid’s okay.”

In 2015, Major League Baseball issued recommendations to extend the netting to the ends of the dugouts closest to home plate. The Yankees have been examining the issue, while their crosstown rival New York Mets have already extended netting beyond the outfield ends of the dugouts this season.

