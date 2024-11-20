Get alert messages on your mobile phone or wireless device with news, weather and more from InfoAlert, powered by WFIN, WKXA and 106.3 The Fox.

Stay connected with us wherever you are! Get info sent to you as an email for Daily Weather Forecasts and News Alerts, plus email and texts for Severe Weather Alerts, Sheriff Road Alerts and School Delays.

InfoAlert has the following message categories to choose from:

Local News Alerts – Get important news updates and breaking news from the area as an email.

Severe Weather Alerts – Choose to get severe weather information by county directly from the National Weather Service as a text and email.

Sheriff’s Road Alerts- Stay connected with road info from your local sheriff’s department as a text and email.

Daily Weather Forecast- Get the daily weather forecast Monday-Friday as an email.

School Delays and Closings – Be notified if your school is delayed, or closed as a text and email.

To sign up, click the button below…

SIGN UP NOW