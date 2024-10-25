2 Arrested During Drug Raid In Findlay

(From the Hancock METRICH Enforcement Unit)

On 10/25/24 at approx. 0445hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force assisted by the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a narcotic search warrant at 329 E Foulke Ave., Findlay, Ohio.

The search of the residence yielded suspected methamphetamine, suspected Fentanyl, Prescription Pills, Psilocybin (mushrooms) and several items of drug paraphernalia. A 2012 Chevrolet Equinox was also seized.

As a result of the search the following persons were arrested and incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center:

Andrew Nelson (age 37)

329 E Foulke Ave

Findlay, Ohio

Charge: Possession of Methamphetamine Felony 3

Jesse Sleasman (age 34)

329 E Foulke Ave

Findlay, Ohio

Active Warrants: Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for failure to appear for obstructing official business.

Additional charges of drug trafficking and possession of drugs are expected at the conclusion of this investigation.

The Hancock METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit is supported by METRICH in Mansfield, OH and funded in part by the Office of Criminal Justice Services.

