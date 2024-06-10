3 Injured In Findlay Crash

The Findlay Police Department says three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that sent one of the vehicles onto its side.

The crash happened in the 100 block of Western Avenue at 12:06 Monday afternoon.

Police say Alixandria Arnold, 23, of Findlay, was driving a Ford Escape northbound on Western Avenue when she turned westbound to enter an alley in front of a southbound Jeep Cherokee.

Police say the two vehicles collided and the Ford Escape ended up on its side.

Firefighters had to use tools to extricate Arnold from her vehicle.

She was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment as were the two people in the Jeep Cherokee, the driver, Alice Easton, 60, of Upper Sandusky, and passenger Patricia Fairchild, also from Upper Sandusky.

Police say Arnold was issued a citation for failing to yield while making a turn.