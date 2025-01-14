Another Seneca County Jail Inmate Earns GED

(From the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office)

Congratulations to Ashton Sampson- the first GED graduate of 2025, and the 4th since the program first started a year ago.

He scored College ready in 3 out of 4 subjects, and will now begin working on college pre-courses to keep him productive while he is in jail until March.

Thank you to the teachers, Shelli and Melissa, and GED Coordinator, Grace, who are doing great work in preparing these people to re-enter society with better tools to stop their return.

– Sheriff Stevens