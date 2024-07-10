Bernie Kosar Dealing With Serious Health Issues

(ONN) – Former Cleveland Browns player Bernie Kosar has revealed he is dealing with some serious health issues.

The now 60-year-old former quarterback and Cleveland sports icon says he needs a new liver and has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

According to an article from Cleveland Magazine, Kosar was placed on the liver transplant list in late spring and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease back in February of this year.

The Ohio native led the Browns to three AFC championship game appearances.