Blanchard Valley Health System Wellness Park – a cutting-edge campus dedicated to health and healing – is now open. Conveniently located on Wellness Way off County Road 99 in Findlay, right by I-75, this modern facility is designed to meet our community’s health needs like never before.

At Wellness Park, healthcare experts collaborate to provide comprehensive care in one centralized location, reinforcing our commitment to our mission of “Caring for a lifetime.”

Heather Schalk, volunteer services manager for BVHS, was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the new campus.

We offer various services, including primary care, endocrinology, diabetes management, rheumatology, orthopedics, pediatric rehabilitation, and various rehabilitation therapies (physical, occupational, and speech). After January 6, imaging and laboratory services will be available right on-site.

Wellness Park aims to address the growing challenges of chronic conditions like diabetes while expanding primary care options.

Just as our dedicated BVHS providers empower their patients to achieve better health, we believe Wellness Park will strengthen the overall well-being of Northwest Ohio.

The site features an expanded Julie A. Cole Rehab & Sports Medicine with an on-site gym area along with a dedicated pediatric rehab space for occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, and behavioral health therapy.

Appointments for the following practices will be at the new address, 3411 Wellness Way, Findlay, as of December 16, 2024:

Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists of Northwest Ohio

Rheumatology Specialists of Northwest Ohio

Primary Care at Wellness Park

Appointments for the following practices will be at the new address, 3401 Wellness Way, Findlay, as of January 6, 2025:

Blanchard Valley Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Julie A. Cole Rehab & Sports Medicine

With practitioners from several specialties coordinating care at a single site, we will be able to manage our community’s health and well-being needs even better than before. Wellness Park brings together comprehensive care in one centralized location, reinforcing the BVHS mission of “Caring for a lifetime.”