Blanchard Valley Pain Management Expanding

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Pain Management, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, is expanding to North Baltimore.

Providers from Blanchard Valley Pain Management had previously seen patients for several years at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, which closed in May 2023.

“When St. Luke’s closed, many of those patients wanted to stay with our providers,” said Jenn Reese, director of pain management. “Some now come to Findlay for their appointments. However, we kept hearing from residents of Wood County who were looking for care closer to home. We’re excited to bring our providers to North Baltimore to give these patients that opportunity.”

Heather Auxier, APRN-CNP, will see patients at the North Baltimore Medical & Diagnostic Center, 209 Briar Hill Road, North Baltimore. Beginning in September, appointments will be available on Fridays.

“We know that there is a need in Wood County,” Reese said. “Chronic pain is more common as the population ages. The Wood County area also is home to many adults working in factory and industry jobs who might benefit from our care. As always, we want to remind people who are experiencing chronic pain to get it checked out rather than simply resigning themselves to living in pain.”

Reese added that various treatments exist. Many patients find relief after interventional procedures and significantly improve their ability to function.

For more information or to make an appointment, please call 419.423.5555. Self-referrals are welcome.

Other Blanchard Valley Pain Management locations are scheduling patients in Findlay, Bluffton, Carey, Kenton, Lima, and Ottawa. For more information, please call 419.423.5555 or 1.888.458.5550, or visit bvhealthsystem.org.