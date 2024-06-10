Bluffton Chamber Announces ‘Bluffton Discovery Days’

(From the Bluffton Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Bluffton Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce Bluffton Discovery Days, kicking off on June 22, 2024, and continuing monthly through October. This event, featuring exclusive in-store specials, will provide shoppers with Discovery Days deals. New this year, Bluffton Discovery Days will extend to both Friday and Saturday. The event dates are June 22-23, July 26-27, August 23-24, September 27-28, and October 25-26.

Visitors who explore participating businesses during Bluffton Discovery Days will be entered into a drawing to win Bluffton Dollars, which can be redeemed at any Bluffton Area Chamber of Commerce member business. Prizes range from $25 to $100, offering winners an exciting opportunity to discover and enjoy various local establishments.

Bluffton Discovery Days is a celebration of our vibrant community, showcasing the unique businesses and charm that Bluffton has to offer. It’s a fantastic opportunity for both residents and visitors to support local commerce while taking advantage of special discounts and promotions.

Don’t miss out on Bluffton Discovery Days – your chance to save, win, and experience the best of Bluffton. Join us in June, July, August, September, and October for this incredible celebration of local business and community spirit.