Bluffton Fall Festival Coming Up

The Bluffton community’s 19th annual Fall Festival, with many family-oriented activities, takes place throughout the community on Saturday, Sept. 28th, with most activities occurring between 10 am and 3 pm. The locations of festivities include the Downtown Bluffton shops, Maple Crest Senior Living Village, the Schumacher Homestead (Swiss Community Historical Society), Bluffton Hospital, NWO Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, the Farmer’s Market next to Citizen’s National Bank, the Gazebo at Bluffton Presbyterian Church, Bluffton High School Gymnasium and Cars & Coffee at Masterpiece Signs.

All events are free unless otherwise noted, and free parking is available at all locations. More details can be found below and at blufftonfallfestival.com.

Here’s the schedule – all events take place on the 28th from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

Bluffton High School Gym

51st Annual Bluffton Crafts Festival, food trucks, booths

Downtown Bluffton

A Farmers’ Market takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 in the Citizens National Bank (102 S. Main) parking lot

Cars & Coffee will take place from 8-11 at Masterpiece Signs (902 N. Main)

Bluffton Discovery Days sponsored by the Bluffton Chamber of Commerce – visit Bluffton businesses for a chance to win prizes!

Entertainment at the Bluffton Presbyterian Church gazebo from Noon-1pm (112 N. Main)

Maple Crest Senior Living Village, 700 Maple Crest Ct.

Annual Antique Tractor Show, Kiddie tractor pull with registration 12:30-1:00 p.m., pull starts 1:00 p.m., Fishing Derby (bait & poles provided), 2-3 p.m., Baked good items and food for sale, free hearing screenings by Hometown Hearing Center.

Bluffton Hospital, 139 Garau St.

Complimentary Kona Ice Treats, Coffee Truck ($), Kiddie Train, Face painting, Fairytale and Superhero Characters, and interactive activities for kids.

NWO Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, 132 Garau St.

Fall Themed Games & Prizes!

Swiss Community Historical Society (Schumacher Homestead), 8350 Bixel Road (open 10a-4p)

Farm Animals, dulcimers and fiddles, kid’s games and activities, wagon rides, horse plowing, blacksmithing, corn-shelling, bread making, fishing in Riley Creek, needlecrafts, popcorn popping, woodworking, demonstrations, and food for sale ($)

For updates and complete information on the Bluffton Fall Festival visit the website at blufftonfallfestival.com, or on facebook.com/BlufftonFallFest.